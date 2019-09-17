Doliver Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Highlander Capital Management Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 99.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 12 shares with $1,000 value, down from 9,612 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $175.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 7.18M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 30.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc acquired 2,619 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)'s stock declined 8.56%. The Doliver Capital Advisors Inc holds 11,126 shares with $1.89 million value, up from 8,507 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $465.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $178.98. About 5.85 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Among 13 analysts covering Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Oracle Corp has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.54’s average target is 11.14% above currents $52.67 stock price. Oracle Corp had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12 with “Equal-Weight”.

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 84,300 shares to 198,400 valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 7,100 shares and now owns 7,300 shares. Cvs Health Corp (Prn) was raised too.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha" on September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Lc owns 49,316 shares. Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.65% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Company Of Vermont holds 53,259 shares. Cumberland Advsr has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Capital Advisors Ok owns 8,694 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company reported 239,559 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Lc reported 0.05% stake. Compton Capital Ri owns 7,325 shares. Estabrook Capital Management reported 3,510 shares. 264,165 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 461,506 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 38,260 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fire Grp Inc holds 0.14% or 7,000 shares. Inv House Ltd Llc has 70,355 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 28.00% above currents $178.98 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 6 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7.