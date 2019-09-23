Doliver Capital Advisors Cut Its Position in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Price Declined; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Holds Stake in Dht Holdings (DHT)

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 3.57 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 113,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 3.19M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86 million, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 310,778 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garde Cap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Citizens Northern holds 0.19% or 7,330 shares. Advisors Asset Management invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schafer Cullen has 1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.72 million shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Investec Asset stated it has 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 76,044 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Company stated it has 25,650 shares. Cibc World owns 2.05M shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 34,540 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.28% or 691,215 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 31,631 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 4,255 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 339,070 shares.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,357 shares to 68,064 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 1.35 million shares to 226,238 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 259,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU).

