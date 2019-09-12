Doliver Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM); As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Upped Position

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4626.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 46,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,261 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 7.83M shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 110.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 23,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, up from 21,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $253.67. About 1.44M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 20,104 shares to 164,119 shares, valued at $20.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 13,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,763 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 8,950 shares. 121,852 were reported by Hrt Llc. Brandywine Managers Ltd invested 0.78% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 87,151 were accumulated by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Grassi Investment Mgmt has invested 1.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Redwood Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 13,241 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.19% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 125,944 shares. Fosun Int Ltd has 750 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability has 1.37% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11,661 shares. Principal Fin Group holds 49,903 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company reported 254,000 shares stake. Capital Invsts reported 3.42 million shares stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 16,090 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Grp invested in 0% or 7,497 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 232,707 shares. Campbell Newman Asset owns 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,635 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hodges Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 3,425 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 6,140 shares. Natixis L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 392,425 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% stake. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 7,824 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 56,123 shares. Bouchey Gp accumulated 3,760 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 736,770 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company owns 0.34% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8.03 million shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 4,607 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 45,674 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.