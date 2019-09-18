Doliver Capital Advisors Boosted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $531,933; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Boosted Its Position in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) as Market Value Declined

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 206,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 197,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 100,785 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.13. About 672,108 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NSIT’s PIPE Deal Will Cost Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Insight Enterprises, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insight Enterprises, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Insight Brings Agile Approach to Transformation Services | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insight Named to 2019 Fortune 500 List, Marking Nine Consecutive Years – Business Wire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 381,486 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 2,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,363 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold NSIT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 1.25% more from 33.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Hennessy invested in 51,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 28,116 shares. Everence Cap Incorporated holds 0.05% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) or 5,560 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 27,853 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Morgan Stanley reported 161,150 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 54,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 9,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 18,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 5.39M shares. Fmr Lc has 883,636 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 31,074 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,525 were reported by Shelton Management. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 13,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 54,663 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 13,317 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 6.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waratah Advsr Ltd accumulated 1.29% or 6,107 shares. Moreover, Moody Fincl Bank Division has 1.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,899 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 17,824 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Capital Invest Svcs Of America stated it has 1.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Delaware holds 3.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 25,997 shares. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 444 shares. Claar Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 4.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,500 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 27,648 are held by Windward Cap Mgmt Company Ca.