Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. 63 4.83 N/A 2.80 24.36 Orion Energy Systems Inc. 2 0.89 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.6% -15.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Dolby Laboratories Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s 2 beta is the reason why it is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dolby Laboratories Inc. are 5.3 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Dolby Laboratories Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Dolby Laboratories Inc. has a 17.16% upside potential and an average target price of $73. Competitively the average target price of Orion Energy Systems Inc. is $4, which is potential 42.86% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Orion Energy Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Orion Energy Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 32.4% respectively. 0.9% are Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats Orion Energy Systems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.