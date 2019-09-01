Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

We will be comparing the differences between Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 4.75 N/A 2.80 24.36 LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dolby Laboratories Inc. and LG Display Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9% LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Dolby Laboratories Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. LG Display Co. Ltd.’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, LG Display Co. Ltd. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Dolby Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LG Display Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Dolby Laboratories Inc. and LG Display Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LG Display Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.58% for Dolby Laboratories Inc. with average price target of $73.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares and 3.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, LG Display Co. Ltd. has 51.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12% LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc. has 10.12% stronger performance while LG Display Co. Ltd. has -26.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats LG Display Co. Ltd.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.