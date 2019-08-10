Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 5.35 N/A 2.80 24.36 Vicor Corporation 33 4.15 N/A 0.78 37.75

In table 1 we can see Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Vicor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vicor Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dolby Laboratories Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dolby Laboratories Inc. is currently more affordable than Vicor Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Vicor Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9% Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15%

Risk and Volatility

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Vicor Corporation’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vicor Corporation are 5.3 and 3.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Vicor Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vicor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Dolby Laboratories Inc. is $73, with potential upside of 23.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Vicor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 41.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.6% of Vicor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12% Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend while Vicor Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats Vicor Corporation.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.