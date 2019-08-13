Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dolby Laboratories Inc. has 93.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Dolby Laboratories Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Dolby Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.20% 10.90% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Dolby Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. N/A 64 24.36 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Dolby Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dolby Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

Dolby Laboratories Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $73, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. The potential upside of the rivals is 76.12%. Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dolby Laboratories Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Dolby Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Dolby Laboratories Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Dolby Laboratories Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dolby Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.