Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Comparing side by side

Since Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 4.66 N/A 2.80 24.36 DPW Holdings Inc. 26 0.08 N/A -9.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dolby Laboratories Inc. and DPW Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dolby Laboratories Inc. and DPW Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9% DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.6% -62.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Dolby Laboratories Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. DPW Holdings Inc.’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DPW Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Dolby Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DPW Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dolby Laboratories Inc. and DPW Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.26% and an $73 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dolby Laboratories Inc. and DPW Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 4.6% respectively. Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of DPW Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12% DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc. has 10.12% stronger performance while DPW Holdings Inc. has -93.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors DPW Holdings Inc.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.