Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Electronics companies, Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. 63 5.02 N/A 2.80 24.36 Control4 Corporation 21 0.00 N/A 1.49 16.08

In table 1 we can see Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Control4 Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Control4 Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dolby Laboratories Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dolby Laboratories Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Control4 Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9% Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2%

Risk & Volatility

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Control4 Corporation is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dolby Laboratories Inc. Its rival Control4 Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 2.7 respectively. Dolby Laboratories Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Control4 Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Control4 Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Dolby Laboratories Inc. is $73, with potential upside of 13.00%. On the other hand, Control4 Corporation’s potential upside is 10.12% and its consensus target price is $26.33. Based on the data shown earlier, Dolby Laboratories Inc. is looking more favorable than Control4 Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Control4 Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 81.2%. About 0.9% of Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Control4 Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12% Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc. was less bullish than Control4 Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats Control4 Corporation.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.