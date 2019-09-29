Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; Mckesson (MCK) Shorts Down By 0.39%

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 54.84% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. DLB’s profit would be $48.37M giving it 33.22 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s analysts see 26.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 212,814 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) had a decrease of 0.39% in short interest. MCK’s SI was 4.40 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.39% from 4.42M shares previously. With 1.34 million avg volume, 3 days are for Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)’s short sellers to cover MCK’s short positions. The SI to Mckesson Corporation’s float is 2.3%. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 3.50M shares traded or 126.57% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company has market cap of $6.43 billion. The firm develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. It has a 21.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices.

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.80’s average target is 10.53% above currents $135.53 stock price. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.06 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 44.06 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.