Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; Hbk Investments LP Trimmed By $21.90 Million Its Best Buy (BBY) Stake

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 54.84% from last quarter's $0.31 EPS. DLB's profit would be $48.37 million giving it 32.94 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Dolby Laboratories, Inc.'s analysts see 26.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 356,394 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Best Buy Inc (BBY) stake by 94.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP analyzed 317,449 shares as Best Buy Inc (BBY)'s stock rose 3.66%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 18,653 shares with $1.30M value, down from 336,102 last quarter. Best Buy Inc now has $17.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 2.17M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 99% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Best Buy Sees 2025 Enterprise Revenue Of $43B – Benzinga" published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did Best Buy (BBY) Stock Just Become a Healthcare Play? – Yahoo Finance" on September 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Best Buy Co. has $88 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 13.70% above currents $67.43 stock price. Best Buy Co. had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7000 target in Friday, August 30 report.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.85 million for 16.53 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Investments LP increased Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) stake by 15,200 shares to 17,300 valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (Put) stake by 62,700 shares and now owns 165,100 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (Put) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 56,380 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc owns 178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 30,358 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Uss Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.27% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 362,400 shares. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2,888 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,300 shares. 763,733 are held by Pggm. Natl Asset invested in 0.03% or 3,965 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 58,390 shares. Euclidean Mngmt Ltd has 18,811 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 96 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,559 shares. Sns Gru Incorporated Limited Liability holds 8,435 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Dolby Laboratories, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 5.73 million were accumulated by Vanguard. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 1,100 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 11,303 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns Incorporated holds 0.48% or 398,552 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,410 shares. 1.40 million were reported by Polar Capital Llp. Advisory Serv Limited Liability reported 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 2,100 shares. Financial Architects owns 105 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 5,500 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 0.48% or 26,398 shares.