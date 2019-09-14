Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stake Raised by Polar Securities Inc; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Share Value Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed by $3.99 Million Its Position

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 107,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 398,552 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.75 million, up from 290,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 227,541 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 1.07 million shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: CZZ,TOT,EQNR,OBE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cosan Limited Announces The Adjusted Price Range Of Its Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At A Price Not Greater Than US$15.50 Nor Less Than US$13.05 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32,000 shares to 222,000 shares, valued at $25.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 918,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,524 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).