Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Upped Holding; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined, Holder Arrow Financial Lifted Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 43,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 635,550 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.02M, up from 592,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 162,011 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 8.34 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30,041 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 12,005 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Whittier Trust owns 3,000 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs stated it has 2,141 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Fort Lp holds 7,920 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Renaissance stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Capital World Investors stated it has 800,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 6,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Vanguard Gru holds 5.73M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trigran Invests invested in 2.61% or 242,087 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 11,644 shares.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dolby Laboratories Honored with American Cinematheque’s 2018 Sid Grauman Award – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IPBC Global 2019 Keynote Highlights Dolby’s Multigenerational Innovation, Ecosystem Engagement and Strategy Alignment – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 11,430 shares to 486,754 shares, valued at $26.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 23,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,234 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Valuewalk.com with their article: “Carl Icahn: Anadarko â€“ Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Deal Is Too Risky – ValueWalk” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advisors Corp invested in 0.36% or 480,981 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 21,128 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp stated it has 63.42 million shares. Kwmg Lc has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kings Point Capital has 375 shares. Florida-based Wilen Invest Corporation has invested 0.85% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 114,605 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Company invested in 3,711 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 10,357 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa has invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 563 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Horizon Invests Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Eagle Asset reported 1.42M shares. Quadrant Management Ltd holds 0.75% or 20,555 shares.