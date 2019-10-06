Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Cut Stake as Market Value Rose; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Its Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Holding by $713,000

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 55,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 319,723 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.65 million, down from 375,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 292,758 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 487,414 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.69 million, up from 471,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.01M shares traded or 19.86% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $48.35 million for 33.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 39,800 shares to 355,800 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 106,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Voloridge Investment owns 32,410 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Timucuan Asset Management Incorporated Fl reported 1.30 million shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.03% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 436,444 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest invested in 116,236 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,275 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 7,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 18,492 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 269,632 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quantbot Tech LP has 0.1% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Millennium Mgmt Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 76,695 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 161,801 shares. Renaissance Grp holds 0.82% or 433,415 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 767,842 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 171,142 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 57,979 shares. Md Sass Invsts Serv invested 1.92% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Citizens Northern Corporation has 12,851 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com owns 2.91 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com invested in 60,455 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4,878 shares to 351,901 shares, valued at $61.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,525 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).