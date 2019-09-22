Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Verition Fund Management Trimmed Position by $1.55 Million as Stock Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 32,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 448,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.55M, down from 481,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook in struggle to regain its balance; 22/03/2018 – For Many Facebook Users, a `Last Straw’ That Led Them to Quit; 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION SAYS FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL CASE; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months, many of them bots “with the intent of spreading spam or conducting illicit activities such as scams.”; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL GO FURTHER TO COMPLY WITH GDPR RULES-ZUCKERBERG; 06/04/2018 – Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts -RIA; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 24,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 5,867 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379,000, down from 30,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 334,842 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 52,750 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $190.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 62,723 shares to 67,387 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 20,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $48.37 million for 32.25 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

