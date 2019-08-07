Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Brinker Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $629,858; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted by $375,580 Its Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $24.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.23. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 36,269 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 26,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 145,422 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,789 shares to 60,766 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 7,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,009 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Loomis Sayles Com Lp has invested 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Company owns 4,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 20,712 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). First Interstate State Bank owns 385 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce reported 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.02% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 31,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assoc stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 3,023 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.06% or 10,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $212,723 activity. CHEW LEWIS sold 35,000 shares worth $2.21 million.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 31,598 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,905 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 14,044 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,121 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centre Asset Management Lc stated it has 6.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,576 were accumulated by Valicenti Advisory. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Fin Bank N A holds 6,949 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.01% or 281 shares in its portfolio.

