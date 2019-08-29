Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Beaconlight Capital Raised Its Holding by $16.84 Million; As Kirby (KEX) Stock Price Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Cut Stake by $1.50 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 199,205 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 319,515 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 633,025 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF).

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dolby Laboratories Honors the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Aperio Ltd reported 72,959 shares stake. 6,044 were reported by Bluecrest Mngmt Limited. Whittier has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 3,023 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 53,141 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 40,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,904 are held by Suntrust Banks. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 16,996 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 56 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 30,041 shares. American Century Cos accumulated 116,685 shares. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 849,045 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $54.70 million for 20.83 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces Date For 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.