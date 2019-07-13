Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Beaconlight Capital Lifted Its Holding; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Market Value Declined While Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $7.22 Million Its Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 239,770 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 32,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, down from 75,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $222.25. About 360,064 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, up 12.67% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.42 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $262.95 million for 11.16 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.44 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp has 2,767 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 23,244 shares. 7,675 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated accumulated 291,721 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Susquehanna Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 31,839 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 7,415 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle has 275,742 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability owns 951 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 0.09% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 4,400 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Limited reported 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 53,399 shares in its portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 2,605 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 165 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 61,313 shares to 681,035 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 75,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Level One Bancorp Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $16.11 million activity. TEVANIAN AVADIS also sold $127,400 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 3,920 shares valued at $254,800 was sold by GOTCHER PETER C. Dolby Dagmar sold $3.42 million worth of stock. CHEW LEWIS had sold 35,000 shares worth $2.21M on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 5 JASPER N WILLIAM JR sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 3,920 shares.