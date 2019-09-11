Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Beaconlight Capital Increased Its Holding; Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Share Price Declined While Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 31,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 258,120 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 289,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 520,056 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 189,994 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 426,907 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 7,902 shares. 8,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Brinker Cap invested in 36,269 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il holds 849,045 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 477,748 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 56 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). First Manhattan owns 27 shares. 20,100 are held by Axa. Quantbot LP has 0.03% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 5.73M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 77,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential invested in 0% or 3,808 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 8,656 shares in its portfolio.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares to 47,250 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,900 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,992 are held by Cibc Asset. Invesco Ltd owns 97,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 19,639 shares in its portfolio. 238,987 were reported by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Beck Capital Management Lc accumulated 28,977 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Campbell Com Adviser Limited Co invested in 0.11% or 2,374 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.12% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 10,097 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invs. D E Shaw owns 2.24 million shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 11,743 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 5,600 shares. Hound Prns Lc holds 11.19% or 2.84 million shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,250 shares to 5,095 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

