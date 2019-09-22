Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.55 Million; As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Share Value Declined, Holder Atlas Browninc Lowered Holding

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 540,402 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc analyzed 55,421 shares as the company's stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 319,723 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.65M, down from 375,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 334,842 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Limited Com stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fil Limited reported 1.08M shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 43,208 shares stake. Birinyi Associates Inc has invested 0.2% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 8,405 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,027 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 9,007 shares. Putnam Limited accumulated 0.01% or 54,600 shares. Litespeed Ltd Liability reported 125,000 shares stake. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 717,358 shares. Springowl Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 39,287 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 2,102 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Oz Management LP reported 66,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been the subject of recent market analysis and news coverage.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.29 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Boston Prtn holds 33,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 47,590 are held by Ajo L P. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa accumulated 3,566 shares. Citigroup accumulated 103,169 shares. 33,400 are owned by Spark Limited Company. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Raymond James Financial Ser reported 8,728 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Beaconlight Limited Liability Company invested 5.39% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 16 shares. Carroll Assocs accumulated 124 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 1,100 shares.

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $48.37 million for 32.25 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 106,300 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $31.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 620,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN).