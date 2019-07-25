Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Stock Price Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Neuberger Berman Group Lowered Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holding by $1.79 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 13,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.89M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 150,991 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 27,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 920,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.98M, down from 948,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 371,348 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q1 Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dolby Laboratories Honored with American Cinematheque’s 2018 Sid Grauman Award – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2019 NYSE:DLB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 18,585 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc owns 906,947 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 1.61% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 1.46 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc accumulated 0.03% or 4,624 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 7,873 shares stake. 6,200 are held by Mariner Ltd Com. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 98,577 shares. Carroll Assocs reported 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 2,141 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com holds 0.03% or 29,075 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.07% or 119,229 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $16.11 million activity. Another trade for 52,254 shares valued at $3.42 million was sold by Dolby Dagmar. Shares for $127,400 were sold by TEVANIAN AVADIS on Tuesday, February 5. YEAMAN KEVIN J sold $6.37M worth of stock or 100,000 shares. Another trade for 3,920 shares valued at $254,800 was made by JASPER N WILLIAM JR on Tuesday, February 5. $2.21 million worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by CHEW LEWIS on Friday, February 8.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 16,959 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $101.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 292,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fgl Holdings.