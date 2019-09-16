Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Upped Its Position by $1.87 Million as Market Value Rose; Wendell David Associates Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 29,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.85 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.55. About 167,671 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11 million, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 8.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.02% or 256,392 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 561,985 shares. Ww Invsts accumulated 0.01% or 500,000 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.57% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 684,400 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.58% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.27M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 124 are held by Carroll Associate. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 288,003 shares stake. Blair William Il invested in 0.45% or 1.21M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 6,758 shares. Natixis accumulated 29,484 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 142,400 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 3,000 shares.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 3,735 shares to 11,296 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.