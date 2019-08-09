Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Position Has Increased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; As Cognex (CGNX) Valuation Declined, Marsico Capital Management Has Increased by $992,350 Its Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 19,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 103,768 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 83,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 51,777 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 13,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.89 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 9,421 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 35,421 shares stake. Etrade Management invested in 21,944 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 1.54M shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 307,308 shares. Capital Ww Investors owns 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 800,000 shares. Beaconlight Capital Limited Co has invested 6.71% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Swiss Bancorporation holds 116,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burney invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,504 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt owns 13,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 16 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 960 shares stake. 8,548 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. Cardinal Mgmt holds 27,144 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

