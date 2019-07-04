Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Its Position by $734,638; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Scotia Capital Cut Its Stake

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.15M, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 282,647 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.06M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 310,676 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 215,581 shares to 812,566 shares, valued at $43.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $16.11 million activity. 35,000 shares were sold by CHEW LEWIS, worth $2.21M. $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by JASPER N WILLIAM JR. Another trade for 1,960 shares valued at $127,400 was made by TEVANIAN AVADIS on Tuesday, February 5. $3.42 million worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by Dolby Dagmar. YEAMAN KEVIN J also sold $212,723 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 35,421 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 1,490 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,190 shares. Natixis reported 86,650 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 4,538 are owned by Virtu Finance Llc. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 82,868 shares. Numerixs Invest stated it has 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 0.12% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Lpl Limited owns 21,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 735 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated owns 181 shares. 5,560 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 1,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 59,703 shares.