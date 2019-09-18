Dolby Laboratories (Call) (DLB) Stock Rose While Beaconlight Capital Trimmed by $17.28 Million Its Position; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Cut Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (DLB) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 270,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 105,100 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79 million, down from 375,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 16,919 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 28,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 73,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 44,466 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Amarin (AMRN) and Sarepta (SRPT) Added to Citi Top 5 Biotechs List – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – SRPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Group Inc Lc holds 1,716 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.58% or 546,786 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 12,532 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Envestnet Asset holds 2,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus has 0.25% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 52,360 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 699 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 0.87% or 88,201 shares. Apis Cap Advsr Lc invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 310,174 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 75,180 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,617 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. The insider BONNEY MICHAEL W bought 2,000 shares worth $173,480. $437,455 worth of stock was bought by Barry Richard on Thursday, September 12. On Thursday, September 5 the insider BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 46,595 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 39,800 shares to 355,800 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 182,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Appoints Anjali Sud to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dolby Laboratories Hosts Fifth Annual Girls Who Code Visit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.