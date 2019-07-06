Dolby Laboratories (Call) (DLB) Holding Increased by Citadel Advisors Llc; Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Enphase Energy (ENPH) Holding as Stock Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 2.42 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (DLB) by 345.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 22,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 189,992 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 4,874 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,367 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 486,818 shares. Electron Prtn Llc accumulated 4.66M shares or 5.49% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Dorsey Wright And Associates has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 1,116 shares. Northern Tru owns 939,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 86,221 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 77,900 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 298,862 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). California Public Employees Retirement holds 138,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 1.60M shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Cookson Peirce & Communication Inc holds 38,480 shares.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $12.10 million for 49.10 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 32,257 shares to 199,543 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,400 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call).