Doheny Asset Management Upped Sprague Resources LP Lp (SRLP) Holding By $311,100; LOREAL CO ACT FRANCE (LRLCF) Shorts Increased By 2.14%

Doheny Asset Management increased Sprague Resources Lp Lp (SRLP) stake by 28.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management acquired 18,300 shares as Sprague Resources Lp Lp (SRLP)’s stock declined 4.80%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 82,300 shares with $1.46M value, up from 64,000 last quarter. Sprague Resources Lp Lp now has $382.06 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 12,153 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment

LOREAL CO ACT FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LRLCF) had an increase of 2.14% in short interest. LRLCF’s SI was 148,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.14% from 145,100 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 87 days are for LOREAL CO ACT FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LRLCF)’s short sellers to cover LRLCF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $279.86. About 363 shares traded. L'OrÃ©al S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management decreased Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 561 shares to 1,947 valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 9,569 shares and now owns 30,200 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold SRLP shares while 8 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.54 million shares or 6.71% less from 3.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation stated it has 192,437 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) invested in 596 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 65,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. 161 are held by Next Financial Gru. Invesco reported 1.64M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 63,130 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 674 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 82,300 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 45,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) or 36,104 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 10,308 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3,718 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 10,800 shares.

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sprague Resources LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sprague Resources: Unsustainable Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

LÂ’OrÃ©al S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company has market cap of $155.94 billion. The firm operates through Consumer Products, Active Cosmetics, LÂ’orÃ©al Luxe, and Professional Products divisions. It has a 35.46 P/E ratio. It offers skincare and haircare products, toiletries, deodorants, make-up products, and perfumes.

More notable recent L'OrÃ©al S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L’Oreal loses court case – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “L’OrÃ©al S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L’Oreal: A Unique Investment Opportunity In The Personal Care Industry – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about L'OrÃ©al S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L’Oreal: Current Drop Might Be A Good Entry Position – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L’OrÃ©al: Quality At A Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2016.