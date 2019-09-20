Doheny Asset Management Upped By $513,360 Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 92.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 92,219 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 7,460 shares with $327,000 value, down from 99,679 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $204.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 12.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Doheny Asset Management increased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 63.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management acquired 2,790 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)'s stock rose 5.93%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 7,201 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 4,411 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $119.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 1.51M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why Roche’s former CEO thinks Pfizer and this cancer-fighting company may be on to something – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 10.22% above currents $36.9 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.44B for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 were bought by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 40,255 shares to 253,116 valued at $39.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corp (Put) stake by 427,800 shares and now owns 503,500 shares. Merck & Co Inc (Put) was raised too.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could Amgen’s Latest Bad News Boost the Chances of More Acquisitions? – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Amgen Could Actually Acquire Alexion – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things You’ll Want to Know About Amgen’s Future – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.