Doheny Asset Management Trimmed Check Pt Software F (CHKP) Stake by $642,600 as Market Value Declined; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Holding in Louisiana Pac (LPX) Raised as Shares Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 1.97M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Check Pt Software F (CHKP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 23,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 29,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Check Pt Software F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 998,383 shares traded or 13.09% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 119,520 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.22% or 82,555 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management holds 13,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Frontfour Capital Group Inc Limited Company holds 60,242 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Key Grp (Cayman) Limited has 54,783 shares. U S invested in 0.29% or 25,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Schroder Inv Mgmt reported 479,179 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 499,172 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 251,991 shares to 166,612 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88 million for 21.82 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

