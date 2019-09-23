Doheny Asset Management Maintains Stake in Sprague Resources LP Lp (SRLP); First Dallas Securities Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $619,125

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Sprague Resources Lp Lp (SRLP) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 82,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Sprague Resources Lp Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 20,597 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 185.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 15,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 24,427 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 8,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98 million shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lathrop Management Corp holds 177,783 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 1.01 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 8,675 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hanson Mcclain reported 671 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mechanics Financial Bank Department stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Alexandria Cap Lc holds 0.2% or 35,957 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Associate holds 5,344 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mcmillion holds 0.01% or 438 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Inc Public Limited stated it has 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guardian Investment accumulated 16,950 shares. Hanson Doremus holds 25,835 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru owns 15,018 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Biggest Week In 50 Years For Oil – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 15,731 shares to 16,695 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,183 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO).