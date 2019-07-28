Doheny Asset Management Lowered Its Check Pt Software F (CHKP) Holding by $642,600; Valuation Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, First Heartland Consultants Upped Holding

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Check Pt Software F (CHKP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 29,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Check Pt Software F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 925,449 shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier And Associates, Nevada-based fund reported 20,502 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 259,473 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 902 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca. Cypress Funds Llc has invested 11.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgan Stanley holds 0.45% or 4.19M shares. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 68,305 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 1.48% or 5,915 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 11,469 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt Communication holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,690 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 46,115 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ingalls Snyder Lc holds 0.62% or 34,329 shares. Citizens Northern Corp reported 4,625 shares. Laurion Capital LP invested in 0.01% or 2,109 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ACWV) by 3,975 shares to 21,157 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEF) by 6,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVW).

