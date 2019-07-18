Doheny Asset Management Lowered Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Position by $459,900; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.80 Million as Market Value Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.77M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.815. About 26,592 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 10,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 51,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video)

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG) by 603,991 shares to 918,533 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley Emer Mkts Deb (MSD) by 303,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 901,223 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Inter Duration Mn Tmf (NID).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rivernorth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7.77M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 48,774 shares. Cls Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Autus Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Shaker Svcs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 48,000 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 117,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 14,610 shares. Q Glob Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Millennium Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,714 shares. Gradient Limited Com has 9,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 604,560 shares in its portfolio. 600 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Stifel Financial Corp owns 310,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,010 are held by Davenport & Limited Com. Nuance Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 611,131 shares. Stephens Ar reported 26,638 shares stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership accumulated 170 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Rampart Investment Co Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,927 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns Incorporated holds 7,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 227,786 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 66,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Trust accumulated 559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Invest holds 0.23% or 28,591 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wunderlich Managemnt has 0.82% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Co owns 25,993 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 0.51% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 1.38M shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 21,190 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R also sold $11.76M worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, February 1.

