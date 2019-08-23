Doheny Asset Management Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Centurylink Investment Management Company Position in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Has Cut by $329,206

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 4.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $17.98 during the last trading session, reaching $702.98. About 15,782 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15,250 shares to 31,555 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,089 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC).