Doheny Asset Management Increases Stake in Xilinx (XLNX); As Spirit Airls (Call) (SAVE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $897,700

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 2,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 6,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $762,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 2.50 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (Call) (SAVE) by 88.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 581,914 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 561 shares to 1,947 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,300 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.60 million for 6.18 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put) by 23,700 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 46,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

