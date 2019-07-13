Doheny Asset Management Increases Position in Verizon Communicatn (VZ); Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised Its Stake in Danaher (DHR) as Stock Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 73.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,554 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 35,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24M shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,700 shares to 17,883 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Tr Reit (NYSE:LXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regions Fin holds 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.77M shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Com owns 6,718 shares. Alphaone Lc holds 0.14% or 3,840 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated Ny invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sei Investments Comm has 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.16M shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc has 0.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 21,119 are owned by Pinnacle Holdg Lc. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 144,401 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 81,138 were reported by Mcmillion Cap. Cypress Capital Group Inc Inc, Florida-based fund reported 97,524 shares. Moreover, Swarthmore Grp Incorporated has 2.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,000 shares. Kempner Capital has invested 1.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Glovista Limited Company has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,035 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 42,125 shares to 10,880 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,582 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 881,116 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru Com has 0.38% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 12,437 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1832 Asset Lp has invested 1.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,525 shares stake. 3,679 are held by Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Com. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.64% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Swiss Savings Bank invested 0.37% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.05% or 779 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 35,602 shares. Patten Grp Inc reported 1,689 shares stake. Tcw Grp holds 52,629 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.