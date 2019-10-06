Doheny Asset Management Increases Position in Amgen (AMGN); Arrowpoint Asset Management Maintains Stake in Immunomedics (IMMU)

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 63.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 666,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 4.71M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.33 million, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 2.41M shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $64.04 million activity. $11.33M worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Co reported 78,630 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 28,415 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 15,686 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 249,598 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 244,985 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 24,205 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Llc invested in 3,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 843,554 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 314,899 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 41,802 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 1.75M shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc invested in 4,575 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 2.21 million shares stake.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Immunomedics Announces Promotion Agreement With Janssen for Erdafitinib in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immunomedics Stock Crash May Seem Like A Buy Opportunity But Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Immunomedics Provides Corporate Update Nasdaq:IMMU – GlobeNewswire” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Immunomedics to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 88,706 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $24.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 203,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 894,100 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.89% or 30,860 shares. Hikari Power Ltd reported 33,650 shares stake. Provise Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 11,473 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy Assocs accumulated 12,540 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Lipe Dalton invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Becker Cap Inc has 0.7% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bristol John W invested in 0.01% or 1,450 shares. Voya Invest invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 376,953 shares. Edmp Incorporated holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 22,708 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 173,598 shares. Fca Tx has invested 1.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation accumulated 0.56% or 13,510 shares. First owns 47,604 shares. Moreover, Virtu Limited Co has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).