Doheny Asset Management Increased Stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by $995,625; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Increased Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Position by $726,768

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 8,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 270,428 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, up from 261,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 469,958 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,625 shares to 48,089 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Tr Reit (NYSE:LXP) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,250 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 1.04 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alps Advisors Inc reported 970,445 shares. Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 18,319 shares. Roberts Glore And Il invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.95M were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Company. Moreover, Ipswich Invest Inc has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). M&R Capital Management invested in 16,847 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Phocas Financial Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,978 shares. Gateway Advisory Lc has 13,645 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,749 shares. Lourd Cap Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,718 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 65,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 140,219 shares. Accredited Investors Inc holds 0.11% or 9,030 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 441,364 shares to 871,521 shares, valued at $55.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc. Class (NYSE:HTA) by 27,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,725 shares, and cut its stake in Tailored Brands Inc..

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Materials: Flying High – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 69 shares. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.52% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 14,805 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 23,564 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Moreover, Sprucegrove Inv Limited has 1.36% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Texas-based Westwood Holdings Gp has invested 0.33% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 898,712 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,940 shares stake. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,792 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wafra invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Weitz Invest Management accumulated 0.27% or 78,500 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 29,569 shares. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability Company owns 175,889 shares. Invesco Limited reported 79,479 shares. J Goldman Co Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 7,712 shares.