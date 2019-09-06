Doheny Asset Management Increased Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Zebra Capital Management Holding in Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Has Increased by $494,208

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 2.80 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100.38. About 343,495 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Corp Oh has 7,107 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 21,705 shares stake. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 38,444 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stifel has 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). New York-based Shufro Rose & Ltd has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cordasco Fin Net invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Manchester Capital Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 67,300 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amp Capital Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 749,344 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,005 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd reported 6,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 57,915 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hallmark Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% or 28,970 shares in its portfolio.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 30,000 shares to 19,081 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,883 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares to 16,458 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT) by 28,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,345 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ITW).