Doheny Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Share Price Rose; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $382,680

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 120,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 128,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,850 shares to 33,150 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 138,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,497 shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Nv F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company has 59,580 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 92,850 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.16 million shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 3,880 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 3,255 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,171 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Indiana Trust & Invest Mgmt Communication invested in 9,446 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 78.19 million were reported by Cap Global Investors. Community National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 28,860 shares. James Invest Research Inc has 400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 47,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Management LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 55,162 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 665 shares. Alps Advisors holds 23,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets has 18,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 50,400 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 38,767 shares. Ionic Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 5,896 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc stated it has 5,945 shares. Citigroup reported 282,320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 16,410 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 6,655 shares.

