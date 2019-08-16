Doheny Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Market Valuation Rose; Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Garrison Financial Has Increased Stake by $452,763

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 4.36 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 1.28 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.2% or 1.48M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.23% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 4.05M shares. Homrich Berg reported 14,700 shares stake. 305,118 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Bryn Mawr Com reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 7,545 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 14,024 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 4,184 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc invested in 103,300 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Telemus Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,556 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W owns 1,625 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Atria Invests has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Washington Trust Savings Bank reported 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Verity & Verity Ltd Company has invested 0.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated accumulated 13,900 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,952 shares to 1,873 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,598 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 28,800 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Company has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Riverhead Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.27% or 102,664 shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parsons Management Incorporated Ri invested in 11,193 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 33,852 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management reported 10,458 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 65,043 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 288,544 shares stake. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 1.08% or 50,521 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 5,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27,540 are held by Anderson Hoagland Com. Opus Point Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,667 shares.