Doheny Asset Management Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $1.42 Million; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Has Boosted Stake by $1.20 Million

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 24,425 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 8,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” published on May 02, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Owner Bets on Mortgage Digitization – The Wall Street Journal” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 122,404 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bb&T owns 29,634 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Tru has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Confluence Wealth Lc has invested 0.7% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Washington Corp owns 77,557 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Impact Advsrs Lc has 37,249 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corporation has 15,400 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 258,747 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davenport And Co Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,299 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj has 0.41% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech ETFs in Focus on Impressive Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Novo Nordisk’s Fiasp Gets EC Approval for Label Expansion – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NYSE:NRZ) by 160,700 shares to 291,900 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,769 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC).