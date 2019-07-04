Doheny Asset Management Holds Position in Uniqure N V F (QURE); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 358,383 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Pt Software F (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,100 shares to 23,971 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,853 shares, and cut its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (NYSE:HTA).

