Doheny Asset Management Holds Holding in Uniqure N V F (QURE); Uss Investment Management LTD Holds Position in Exelon (EXC)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 1.94M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 126,314 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). West Family Investments has 18,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.26M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 5,200 shares. 69,186 are owned by Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Huntington Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 30,109 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.19% or 7.03 million shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust invested in 101 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 609 shares. Finance Advantage Inc holds 397 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 40.34 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Argent Communication reported 0.02% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.25% or 417,700 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 1.07M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc owns 4.16M shares.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exelon commits $5 million to D.C.’s 11th Street Bridge park project – Washington Business Journal – Washington Business Journal” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50M shares to 3.46 million shares, valued at $167.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 586,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UniQure (QURE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: uniQure Could Put Itself Up For Sale – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hedging Your Bet On uniQure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “uniQure Becomes Oversold (QURE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.