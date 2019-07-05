Doheny Asset Management Holding in Uniqure N V F (QURE) Upped as Market Value Rose; As Hill Rom Hlds (HRC) Stock Price Declined, De Burlo Group Upped Its Stake by $3.51 Million

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 332,724 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hlds Inc (HRC) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hlds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 65,078 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 30,000 shares to 19,081 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,323 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 44,400 shares to 68,414 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,233 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

