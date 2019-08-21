Doheny Asset Management Holding in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) Has Decreased by $546,000 as Valuation Declined; Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $18.15 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 185,203 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 59,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 245,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 455,487 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.10M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 70,990 shares to 179,130 shares, valued at $27.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 10,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.