Doheny Asset Management Holding in Halozyme Therapeutic (HALO) Cut as Stock Rose; Private Wealth Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $308,654

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 112,565 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 109,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.13 million shares traded or 68.40% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (HALO) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 123,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 146,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 730,823 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 14/03/2018 – Halozyme To Present Data From Six Nonclinical Studies At American Association Of Cancer Research Annual Conference; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – Morphotek Announces Agreement to License its Proprietary Eribulin-Linker Payload to Bliss Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Development of a Therapeutic Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC); 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 22,850 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 149,549 shares to 733,874 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

