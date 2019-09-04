Doheny Asset Management Has Upped Uniqure N V F (QURE) Stake; First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund Has 2.67 Sentiment

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 8 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 3 sold and reduced positions in First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.04 million shares, up from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Doheny Asset Management increased Uniqure N V F (QURE) stake by 55.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management acquired 5,425 shares as Uniqure N V F (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 15,145 shares with $903,000 value, up from 9,720 last quarter. Uniqure N V F now has $2.03B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 273,620 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund for 133,685 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owns 471,449 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,103 shares.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 10,433 shares traded. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $85.87 million. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Among 5 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $90 highest and $76 lowest target. $82.40’s average target is 53.47% above currents $53.69 stock price. uniQure NV had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

