Doheny Asset Management Has Upped Uniqure N V F (QURE) Position by $320,075; Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Decreased Stake by $404,313

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 1,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 197,586 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.08 million, down from 199,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scntfc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $270.9. About 373,343 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 101,269 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.52 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.