Doheny Asset Management Has Upped Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holding by $1.12 Million; As Middleby (MIDD) Market Value Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased by $356,200 Its Holding

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 86.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for buyout

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 75.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 6,043 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $831,000, up from 3,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 30,671 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,317 shares to 16,349 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,559 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22,770 shares to 123,300 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,200 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).